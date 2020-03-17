'Aunty Sheila' unsettled following court's decision, plans to appeal

Durban - Durban comedian Theshen Naicker, who lost a court battle against a food blogger for allegedly calling him a "moffie", will appeal the court's decision. Attorney Theasan Pillay, who acted on behalf of Naicker, said his client was unsettled and disappointed following the judgement. "We have reviewed the judgement and we will be taking it on appeal," said Pillay. Naicker, also known as Aunty Sheila on the comedy front, sought a Protection from Harassment order against Imran Omar in August 2019. According to court documents, both Omar and Naicker had been attending an event at Pavilion Hotel in Durban on August 15, when an altercation or confrontation occurred between the two.

In his founding affidavit, Naicker said he had greeted Omar, who responded with vulgarity and physical abuse; shoving and pointing his finger in Naicker's forehead and cheek.

He further claimed that Omar threatened to smash his face and called him a "moffie".

Omar denied the allegations, stating that he only told Naicker not to greet him.

The court dismissed the application with costs, stating that the incident was once off and that Naicker did not prove to the court that he was in need of protection.

