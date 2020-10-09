Avoid queues, book to renew your licence at Verulam testing centre
Durban – To curb long queues at driving licence renewal centres amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the city has launched a pilot project where people can now book a spot by phone.
According to Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, the project will be piloted at the Verulam Driving Licence Testing Centre.
“Due to Covid 19 and the large number of applicants queuing at our centres and in the best interest of public safety, metro police management has decided to pilot the above project.
“In order to streamline processes, there is a scheduled booking system in place.”
Sewpersad said applicants are required to contact the booking office on 031 322 1771 or 031 322 1853 to make a booking to renew their driving licence.
The booking office will be open from 8.30am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.
Applicants are required to produce the following documents:
Original ID and a copy
Proof of residence
If possible, an eye test certificate from an optician (approved in terms of regulation 102 of the National Road Traffic act 93/1996).
This week, KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli said vehicle owners who felt their licence penalties were unfairly high should approach the appropriate registering authority for assistance.
He said the department was aware that the issue of vehicle licence penalties had been a cause for concern for many motorists in KZN.
POST