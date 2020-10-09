Avoid queues, book to renew your licence at Verulam testing centre

Durban – To curb long queues at driving licence renewal centres amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the city has launched a pilot project where people can now book a spot by phone.

According to Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, the project will be piloted at the Verulam Driving Licence Testing Centre.

“Due to Covid 19 and the large number of applicants queuing at our centres and in the best interest of public safety, metro police management has decided to pilot the above project.

“In order to streamline processes, there is a scheduled booking system in place.”

Sewpersad said applicants are required to contact the booking office on 031 322 1771 or 031 322 1853 to make a booking to renew their driving licence.