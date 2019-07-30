Kyle Premlall. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A Welbedacht man accused of stabbing a teenager which resulted in his death applied for bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today. The matter was adjourned to Thursday for judgement on the bail application.

Kyle Premlall, 19, also of Welbedacht was stabbed in the chest outside a tuckshop on July 21.

Shortly after the murder police arrested Lungisani Cele,21, and charged him with Premlall's murder.

Testifying during the bail application in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court, Constable Thokozani Kanyile said Premlall was stabbed before entering through the gates of the tuckshop.

“According to witnesses, the accused was exiting the tuckshop, and upon seeing the deceased, he had pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest area."

He told the court Premlall succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

“The deceased's brothers who were also present, flagged down a passing police van and the applicant was arrested. The knife which was used to stab the deceased was found,” he said.

Legal aid attorney, Thandokuhle Dlamini, said his client who had no previous convictions intended on entering into a plea of not guilty.

In an affidavit presented to the court on why Cele should be granted bail she said he was a matric pupil and had close family and school ties to the area.

According to a source, who is not authorised to speak to the media, there was an altercation a week ago between the accused and the deceased.

There was no mention of a stolen cellphone.

POST