Bail for ‘worship leader’ charged with rape

After spending 46 days behind bars, the Chatsworth worship leader, charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of two minors from the church band, has been granted bail.
He appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate Court on Monday and was released on bail of R5 000.
The accused was represented by advocate CJ Van Schalkwyk, instructed by attorney Shireen Soobrathie.
The accused was arrested on March 7, a day after a 14-year-old teenager told her mother that she had allegedly been raped on January 20.
When police arrested the man, he was found with several laptops, cellphones, lingerie, sex toys, and sexual enhancer tablets, at his home, which they seized and sent for analysis.