Neville Pillay

Durban - THE friends of ailing comedian and former Lotus FM presenter Neville Pillay will host a benefit concert on August 17 at the Werehouse in Durban. The Friends of Neville variety show will feature DJs Alan Chetty, Darsh, Sewraj S, and Dizzy D.

Comedians Annalakshmi, Kams Govender and Mo Vawda are also expected to perform.

Earlier this year, Pillay, 43, was told he had months to live.

He suffered a stroke and a heart attack and learned his kidneys were failing and he needed dialysis.

However, due to him being classified medically obese, he could not get dialysis treatment at a government hospital.

Pillay does not have medical aid cover.

Since he and his wife, Carol, broke their silence on their plight last month, a number of friends, former colleagues, and fans have stepped in to help.

A spokesperson from Friends of Neville said: “Neville is not doing well and we, as his friends and former colleagues, want to assist. In his 20 years in this industry he has done a lot and he has even put together a number of charity events without asking for a fee. The least we can do is assist him in his time of need.”

A colleague, Meshantan Naidoo, is also planning a fund-raiser concert.

On Tuesday, Carol said Neville was in high spirits.

“Because of the extra medical attention he has been getting, Neville is feeling much better.

“He is also speaking about leaving home and taking walks, which is a good sign.”

The show will take place at the Werehouse in South Beach at 8pm.

Tickets cost R100 and can be purchased at the door or via Quicket.

