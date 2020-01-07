Durban - Metro police have confirmed that the body recovered on Tuesday morning at Durban Country Club Beach is that of the teenager who went missing at Blue Lagoon on Sunday.
By noon on Tuesday metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh said the 17-year-old had been positively identified by his parents.
He had been found wearing the same clothes description given to emergency personnel added Parbhoo.
The recovery was made by various units including Metro Police Search and Rescue and SAPS Search and Rescue
On Sunday afternoon, four male teenagers had attempted to cross the Blue Lagoon Estuary when one of the four teens got into difficulty and was washed out to the sea by a strong flowing current.