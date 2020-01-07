Body recovered from Durban beach identified as missing teenager









Durban - Metro police have confirmed that the body recovered on Tuesday morning at Durban Country Club Beach is that of the teenager who went missing at Blue Lagoon on Sunday. By noon on Tuesday metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh said the 17-year-old had been positively identified by his parents. He had been found wearing the same clothes description given to emergency personnel added Parbhoo. The recovery was made by various units including Metro Police Search and Rescue and SAPS Search and Rescue On Sunday afternoon, four male teenagers had attempted to cross the Blue Lagoon Estuary when one of the four teens got into difficulty and was washed out to the sea by a strong flowing current.

According to Sewpersad, a initial surf and shore search was performed by Metro Police Search and Rescue, SAPS Search and Rescue, Ethekwini lifeguards and Life Response 24. However, due to unfavorable sea conditions and failing light, the search was called off.

Earlier today a young girl was taken hospital following a near drowning at Salmon Bay in Ballito.

According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue a young child reportedly got into difficulty, whilst swimming at an unprotected beach.

Members of the public saw the child in distress and managed to pull her from the water.

Herbst said paramedics treated the child before transporting her to hospital.

Herbst had issued a cautionary warning to people to swim at protected beaches following the drowning of a 20 -year-old male on New year's Day on the North Coast.

