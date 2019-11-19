Boy, 10, knocked dead on his way to school in Tongaat









A pupil was knocked dead on his way to school. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Durban - A 10-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly knocked by a taxi while on his way to school in Hambanathi Tongaat on Tuesday morning. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue when paramedics arrived on scene the vehicle had fled and the child had succumbed to his injuries. Herbst said it was later established that the taxi stopped a few metres away from the accident scene. "This was due to members of the public wanting to assault the driver." He said the neccessary authorities were scene and would be investigating further.

Last month the Waterloo community in Verulam took the law into their own hands when a man ran over and killed a 10-year-old boy.

The Daily News reported that the an was allegedly speeding when he lost control of his bakkie and knocked down the boy, who was playing on the side of the road. He sped off and crashed into a boundary fence. He was then attacked and seriously injured by community members.

The boy died on scene.

There was public outrage after a taxi ploughed into three female pupils on their way to school in Newlands in March this year killing them.

A fourth pupil was seriously injured.

Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics said: "A single taxi collided with four teenage girls on their way through to school and dragged them for some way. Unfortunately, three of the teenagers had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased at the scene."

He said the fourth teenager was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

POST