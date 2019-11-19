Durban - A 10-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly knocked by a taxi while on his way to school in Hambanathi Tongaat on Tuesday morning.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue when paramedics arrived on scene the vehicle had fled and the child had succumbed to his injuries.
Herbst said it was later established that the taxi stopped a few metres away from the accident scene.
"This was due to members of the public wanting to assault the driver."
He said the neccessary authorities were scene and would be investigating further.