Professional pool player Neo Panchoo, a Grade 7 pupil at Durban North Primary, scored higher than his mother, Apsra Panchoo, when they both wrote a three-hour exam on Chinese pool.
Panchoo, a chemical engineer, a women’s world champion and level three pool coach, said Neo accompanied her to the exam venue, and while she prepared to write the exam, he played outside with some of the other children.
Neo then overheard the adults talk about the exam and said that he wanted to write it as well.
“I spoke to the invigilator and asked if Neo could write, and we got the go-ahead,” said Panchoo.