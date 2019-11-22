Durban - An eight-year-old boy who was airlifted to hospital on Thursday afternoon following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head in the Melville-Stanger area has died.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged that on November 21 at 16:15 children were playing with a firearm at a home in Mellville, KwaDukuza, when a shot went off and struck an eight-year-old child in the head.
"He was taken to hospital where he later died. The firearm (from which the fatal shot was discharged) was removed from the scene by an unknown suspect and was later found abandoned."
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, it is believed the child had been playing with one of his family members' firearms when one of the rounds went off.