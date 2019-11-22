Durban - An eight-year-old boy who was airlifted to hospital on Thursday afternoon following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head in the Melville-Stanger area is recovering in hospital.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue the boy underwent a five-hour operation on Thursday evening.
Mbele said it is alleged that on November 21 at 16:15 children were playing with a firearm at a home in Mellville, KwaDukuza, when a shot went off and struck an eight-year-old child in the head.
Mbele said the firearm from which the shot was discharged was removed from the scene by an unknown suspect and was later found abandoned.