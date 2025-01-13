Breaking barriers: Zureena Samuels becomes first female perishable transporter at logistics company

Zureena Samuels, who is breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry as a truck driver, was recently appointed as the first and only female perishable transporter for Frost Logistics. Samuels, 30, said being the only female at the company evoked a mix of emotions and experiences.

“On one hand, it feels empowering to break gender barriers and represent women in a traditionally male-dominated field. It gives me a sense of pride being able to prove that women can excel in all roles, including driving, logistics, and management. “However, it also comes with challenges, such as feeling isolated. There are some instances of needing to assert myself more frequently to gain respect or to prove competence and I think building relationships with co-workers and finding allies are crucial for support." Samuels, who was born into a family with roots steeped in the logistics industry, worked for Transrite for a year before her appointment at Frost Logistics.

“Overall, the experience is both rewarding and challenging. It all depends on the company’s culture and the individual’s resilience and adaptability. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge so far from colleagues and got a lot of support from them, so I’m very appreciative of that and also in a happy space here “Supporting one another and uplifting each other is important because we somewhat face the same challenges daily. It is important to always stay true to who we are as women and inspire not just other women but every individual who wants to make a success in life and that looks up to us in many ways." Samuels, a mother of one, started driving at the age of 13, mainly because of her father’s influence and vision to have his children take the family business, Ish Rigging Solutions, into the future.