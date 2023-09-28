Bringing hope through cupcakes

SEPTEMBER is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and this year Cupcakes of Hope will host a National Cupcake Day on September 30 at malls in the country. Sindhera Avikaar, a volunteer, will co-ordinate the initiative at Cornubia Mall.

Avikaar said Cupcakes of Hope was a non-profit company that strived to create awareness and educate the public on the early warning signs of childhood cancer; and to raise funds for children diagnosed with cancer. “We do this predominantly through our love of baking cupcakes. We have an amazing team of volunteers, also known as the Cupcake Angels, who assist us in raising funds throughout the year with various events. “The funds are used for our little cancer patients’ day-to-day needs, from transport money to and from hospital, food hampers, funds for a prosthesis or medical equipment, and sadly, in some cases, helping with funeral expenses.”

Avikaar said many new patients were registering with them; as the cases increase of childhood cancer and the lack of funds for families. “Our volunteers bake and decorate cupcakes. We then ask the public for a R10 to R20 donation per cupcake. Last year, we were able to raise R2.1 million on the day. Our aim this year is to beat that. “With funds raised last year, 2 749 children with life-threatening diseases received financial assistance; 2 660 activity packs were delivered to children in oncology wards and 164 little cancer patients were spoiled on their birthday with gifts. Cupcakes of Hope also did three-room make-overs at Kimberley Hospital, the Paediatric Haematology- Oncology Research Centre at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Alberton Netcare Hospital.”