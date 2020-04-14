British citizens who sped through border during lockdown charged in court

Durban - The two British men who allegedly broke through the South African border post at Eswatini during lockdown were charged in abstentia in the Durban Magistrate's Court earlier today.

According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the accused James Hackett and Erken Bali faces charges pertaining to the Immigration Act, 2002 - entering / remaining in the republic without authority and Regulations issued to the Disaster Management Act, 2002 - entering the Republic under lockdown - when the border was closed to visitors.

"The matter was remanded in absentia today as the accused are under 14 day quarantine in keeping with Department of Health Regulation," said Ramkisson-Kara.

Both Hackett,41, and Bali, 38, will appear in court on April 30.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told the Daily News the drama started on Saturday when members from the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit and members from Tracker Connect proceeded to a guest house in Hyber Road, in Glenmore after receiving informational that two British Nationals arrived illegally into South Africa and were illegally in possession of a hired vehicle.