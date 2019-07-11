The three-storey building that collapsed in Tongaat will be rebuilt. File picture

Durban - The construction of the oThongathi Mall is set to begin at the end of July and will see the creation of 900 jobs the City said in a statement this week. AJ Property Holdings are the new developers following the structural collapse in 2013 that claimed the lives of two construction workers.

The initial mall was going to be built by property mogul Jay Singh.

The National Prosecuting Authority still has to make a decision if Singh will face any charges following an inquiry into the collapse.

AJ Property Holdings Community Liaison Manager Owen Nxumalo said they were expecting to open its doors in November 2020.

“The mall will bring value and convenience as well as a myriad of possibilities of great shopping within aesthetically appealing spaces. It will offer a safe and structured platform for customers to enjoy their shopping experience as a formal establishment which will host nationally recognised brands under one roof with 24 hour onsite security to give customers piece of mind while they indulge in all the mall has to offer,” said Nxumalo.

Nxumalo said apart from bringing a new shopping experience, the mall will create economic opportunities for surrounding communities as they plan to employ 500 people during construction.

“Once the mall is operational, we project to open up 350 employment opportunities created by tenants and service providers."

He said a cleansing ceremony was held in March to give closure to the families who lost loved ones in the 2013 mall collapse.

Nkululeko Mkhize, the Municipality’s Deputy Head for Economic Development Projects said to ensure full compliance, the City was working closely with the new developers in terms of plan approvals as well as occupational health and safety.

“This will prevent any inaccuracies and ensure employees are safe and that the developers deliver a quality standard structure to the community.”

