Bumper international book fair for Durban

The Durban International Book Fair will start at The Globe at Suncoast on August 9 to 13. Book launches, author meet and greets, panel discussions and presentations covering various genres, writing techniques, and the trends in the publishing industry have been planned.

Anivesh Singh and Kiru Naidoo, the festival directors, said this year’s event was the biggest book fair in the country. “Last year more than 3 500 people came through the doors over three days in a smaller venue. This year, The Globe offers us 2 400 square metres of stage and exhibition space for over 200 writers,” said Naidoo. “From the time the Durban Book Fair started five years ago, we wanted to democratise literature to take the book to the people and beyond. Most book fairs charge an entry but we hope that by making it free, more people will attend.

“Various partners have freely offered us support in kind – the venue by Suncoast, the reception by the eThekwini Municipality, advertising by the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and so forth. As a non-profit organisation, we are not profit-driven so we do a lot with little. Our backbone is also the army of volunteers who give of their time and expertise freely.” Naidoo said it was important to provide the public access to the kinds of learning and skills development platforms that would be available at this year’s event. “Many people have never had the privilege of meeting authors in person. We hope this opportunity will spur both reading and writing across all generations.”

Singh said the theme was “Beyond the Book”. He said it looked at how the written word could spur other creative industries like film, fashion, theatre and publishing. “International studies show the sad reality that millions of South Africans cannot read with comprehension. That is a tragedy, especially since the bulk of the country’s budget goes into education. The Durban International Book Fair wants to change that by firing up children’s imagination,” he said. A highlight is a Living Library activation.

“The Living Library is a catalogue of older people with stories to tell. Many older people want to share their experiences, especially with younger people. This programme can also help relieve loneliness and boredom among our senior citizens who often have few people to talk to. “One of the gems of the library is former waiter James Ratibar, who turns 100 on August 23. He is constantly surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and theirs, and now they want to share him with our wider community. This is a real innovation with this year’s book fair.” Another highlight is the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

“The board of trustees of the Durban Book Fair, chaired by advocate Zandile Qono, invited nominations for the awards and selected five from among those.” Eric Apelgren, the head of eThekwini Municipality International Relations, with learners from Savannah Park Combined School, who performed scenes from literature at the Durban International Book Fair media launch. Picture: Supplied Those nominated are: * Dr Phindile Dlamini: a linguist working mainly within African languages and has contributed in various fields within the language space. These include translation, editing, publishing, material development and creative writing. She is a published author of more than 30 Zulu children’s books, some of which are translated into English and Xhosa.

* Dr Nanda Sooben: studying at schools like the ML Sultan Technikon in Durban and the Parsons Institute in New York, his exhibitions have spanned the globe. His work is in private and public collections, including the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC. Sooben's passion lay with training young people in the vast applications of cartooning, including digital and screen. He was for some time South Africa's only full-time black cartoonist employed by a daily newspaper. His work has appeared in several published volumes that have become collectable. * Mala Lutchmanan: a Tamil scholar, author, teacher, and broadcaster known for her contributions to language, literature and culture. She has played a significant role in preserving and promoting the Tamil language both in South Africa and internationally. She is also a writer, teacher and broadcaster on Lotus FM. * Ari Sitas: a South African poet, playwright, academic and activist. Sitas has consistently used his various platforms to address social, political and economic issues in the country. He has earned international recognition and has become one of the leading voices in the South African literary scene. His poems often explore themes of inequality, poverty, class struggles, and the human condition. He confronts the reality of everyday life in South Africa, exposing its complexities and contradictions. Sitas has published several collections of poetry and has made significant contributions to South African theatre. As a playwright, he wrote numerous plays that interrogate the social fabric of the country. He has been actively involved in labour movements, grass roots community development, and the fight against inequality.