Bus driver shot dead allegedly by passenger in Verulam









A bus driver was shot and killed in Verulam this morning. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - A 29-year-old bus driver was shot dead in Verulam this morning Reaction Unit SA confirmed.

According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA they received a call of a shooting in progress at 07:03am this morning on the Buffelsdraai Road in Redcliffe.

"Reaction Officers converged on the scene and found a male slump on the drivers seat with three gunshot wounds to his head. Paramedics declared him deceased a short while later," said Balram.





He said according to witnesses a passenger entered the bus, drew a handgun and shot the driver in the head.





"The suspect had been picked up as a passenger a short distance from the scene.





"Witnesses informed Reaction Officers that the bus was in motion when the driver was attacked. The vehicle then rolled back for a short distance before coming to a a standstill in the center of the road.





"The suspect then fled the scene on foot. According to a witness, he was picked up in a white VW Polo."





Balram said this information was not confirmed.





He added that three 9mm cartridges were recovered inside the bus.





Balram said it is believed the victim lived in Tongaat.





He said SAPS were on scene.





KZN police had not yet responded to queries for comment.





In September a Translux bus driver has been killed and another critically wounded after two drive-by shootings minutes apart on the R56 near Ixopo. The buses were en route to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape when they came under fire.