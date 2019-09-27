Call for Eastern languages to be taught in schools







Ram Maharaj. File picture Durban - EASTERN languages are dying and unless the Department of Education reintroduces them as subjects in the school curriculum, future generations would disconnect with their culture, experts said Ram Maharaj, the president of the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha, wrote to the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, last week requesting the department follow a three-language policy. In 2007, around 82 000 pupils from 368 schools opted to study Eastern languages that comprise Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Gujarathi, Urdu and Arabic. While he could not provide the current enrolment numbers, he said the figure had dropped considerably over the years. “The numbers are dwindling because schools offer the language lessons as extra-mural classes as opposed to an additional language like Afrikaans or Zulu during school hours. Our Eastern languages deserve to be protected. They are the soul of our cultural heritage and identity.” He said understanding a mother tongue language would assist current and future generations to better connect with their religion, culture and scriptures.

“I would be surprised if we even had 1000 pupils actively studying Eastern languages.”

Maharaj said Eastern languages would create a more inclusive curriculum and would enhance social cohesion and nation-building.

Sharmilla Seethal, of the Hindi Shiksha Sangh, said: “We do have classes on Durban’s North and South Coasts and centrally, but there are only a couple of hundred pupils. If languages are integrated into the school curriculum, we could potentially have thousands of pupils.”

She said the Sangh offered children free classes over weekends.

Faisal Suliman, from the South African Muslim Network, said there was also a decline in Muslim pupils studying Urdu and Arabic at madressa.

He said Western values overshadowed Eastern culture to the point where children no longer cared about it.

The decline in numbers, he added, extended to tertiary institutions.

“Even though there are dedicated religious schools, children still have to make the choice.”

Seetha Viranna, the vice-president of the Andhra Maha Sabha, agreed with Suliman that young South Africans’ priorities have become Westernised.

“Parents are also too consumed by the tight economy and can’t afford to send pupils for extra classes.

“We have a beautiful culture and as much as we are learning about all other languages and cultures, at the same time we should not let our own culture and language become extinct.”

The Department of Education had not responded to queries.

POST