Ram Maharaj, the president of the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha, wrote to the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, last week requesting the department follow a three-language policy. In 2007, around 82 000 pupils from 368 schools opted to study Eastern languages that comprise Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Gujarathi, Urdu and Arabic.
While he could not provide the current enrolment numbers, he said the figure had dropped considerably over the years.
“The numbers are dwindling because schools offer the language lessons as extra-mural classes as opposed to an additional language like Afrikaans or Zulu during school hours. Our Eastern languages deserve to be protected. They are the soul of our cultural heritage and identity.”
He said understanding a mother tongue language would assist current and future generations to better connect with their religion, culture and scriptures.