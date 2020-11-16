Calls to make Diwali a public holiday

Durban - The president of Universal Society of Hinduism has made a call for Diwali to made a public holiday next year. In a statement released this week in Nevada in the US, Hindu statesman Rajan Zedsaid it was “not fair” that the Hindu community in KwaZulu-Natal had to work on their most popular festival, citing that there were public holidays on other religious days. Zed suggested that the KZN provincial government revisit its public holiday policies as KZN was a multicultural society. Zed urged KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and director-general Nonhlanhla Mkhize to seriously examine this issue of fairness. Zed said it was important for Hindu families to celebrate Diwali day together at home and at temple and that making Diwali a public holiday was a step in the “positive direction”.

He added that this move would strengthen cohesion and unity in the community.

Zed urged leaders of other religions and denominations active in KZN to come out in the support of Hindu brothers and sisters.

He also sought the blessings of His Majesty Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and eThekwini municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda for this cause.

Approached for comment, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs referred all queries to the Office of the Presidency. The Office of the Presidency had not responded at the time of publication.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, in 2022 which falls on a Monday.

IOL