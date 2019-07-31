Durban - A Phoenix postman accused of slitting his wife's throat and setting their home alight made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Kasilal Singh, 44, faces a charge of murder after his wife Avina Singh, 40, was found dead in their Stonebridge home on May 3.
Avina was found with a cord around her neck and a deep cut to her throat.
She sustained a blunt-force injury to her head, and her body and feet were burnt. Her body was covered with a duvet.
The matter has been adjourned to September 18 for DNA evidence and further investigations.
During his bail application in May which was unsuccessful Singh said he intended on entering into a plea of not guilty and that he acted in self-defence.
The court heard that the couple who share two children had been separated at the time of the incident.
Singh fled the scene and handed himself over to the police three days later.
