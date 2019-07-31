Avina Singh. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A Phoenix postman accused of slitting his wife's throat and setting their home alight made a brief appearance in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.



Kasilal Singh, 44, faces a charge of murder after his wife Avina Singh, 40, was found dead in their Stonebridge home on May 3.





Kasilal Singh. Picture: Supplied.

Avina was found with a cord around her neck and a deep cut to her throat.





She sustained a blunt-force injury to her head, and her body and feet were burnt. Her body was covered with a duvet.





The matter has been adjourned to September 18 for DNA evidence and further investigations.