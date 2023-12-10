ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Reconnect in nature to heal, grow and expand with activities. Solitude will give understanding. Embrace opportunities to share knowledge and wisdom. Don’t fear external changes, small or global. Welcome them. Magic number: 5

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Positive news confirms great outcomes that have weighed heavy for yourself or a loved one. The wait is over. Celebrate now with thankfulness, acceptance and joy together. It will only get better. Magic number: 10

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Align your intuition and truth. Remaining true to yourself while seeing all viewpoints for all things. While respecting others opinions that don’t align with yours, remain lovingly in your truth. It all works out as it’s meant. Magic number: 12/3

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Accept it’s as it is. Find peace and tranquillity within. Moving from heart space and your inner sanctuary gives all that is needed now. Retreating into meditation will restore the surrounding chaos. Breathe peace. Allow yourself to be. Magic number: 11

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Release the fear of letting go of attachments that no longer serve you. The outcome will support a brighter future of love, abundance and freedom. It’s time to face your fears head-on for needed changes in life. The outcome will serve everyone well. Magic number: 8

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) The path has not ended; it is just less clear. Go within for growth, merging all knowledge gained thus far. The spirit and physical will merge into the answers you are seeking, bringing further progress. Align your mind with your heart for the impossible to blossom. Magic number: 7

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Embrace all the changes within and outside yourself. Change is constant, creating life ad growth. Evolving into more will bring you closer to your purpose, passionately fulfilling your dreams and goals. Your transformation continues. Accept it with grace. Magic number: 9

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Life is about to get exciting and magical. Hold no expectations of where and how. Enjoy the pace of life with innocence. Enjoy it without haste, opening to the experience life brings in its mysterious gifts. Lasting joy and deep fulfilment will follow. Magic number: 6

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Loss seems imminent as cycles end. You are encouraged to remember that as it ends a new a new cycle starts. What may seem imminent is a reshuffling of energy. Not all is lost. Better is to come. Old cycles must close for better cycles for you to prosper. Keep the faith. Magic number: 2

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Love, embrace and cherish the love that surrounds you in all its beauty. Deep emotional bonds will be made, bringing up what has been suppressed for too long. Heal joyfully in this magical connection together. Only love matters. Magic number: 1

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Change brings better days, new inspirations, ideas, love and beginnings. Hold on to faith. Confusions, loneliness and feeling lost are passing. Focus on receiving better. The unexpected is more than you dared dream it was. Magic number: 4

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Freedom to rise above matters gives needed clarity. Take some fun time out. Detaching from present matters briefly will free emotions, clear mental clutter and then solutions will present clearly. Bring awareness back in. Magic number: 3