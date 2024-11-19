Celebrating the life and benevolence of Noor Mohamed Ismail, 91

BUSINESSMAN and philanthropist, Noor Mohamed Ismail has been recognised for his dedication to uplifting communities and supporting humanitarian efforts, which have impacted countless lives in South Africa and around the world. Ismail, 91, of Pietermaritzburg, received the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alkebulan Immigrants Impact Awards (AIIA) at an awards ceremony held recently at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Gauteng.

The AIIA annually recognises immigrants and refugees for their achievements, positive influence and impact in the development of South Africa. Ismail was born in Porbandar, India, the same village as Mahatma Gandhi, in February 1933. In 1939, at the age of 6, he arrived with his family in Durban.

He attended school for six years and at age 14, he joined his father’s family business. His daughter Zohra Sooliman said this early start laid the foundation for a life of hard work, generosity, and service to others. She said after his schooling, Ismail joined his father as an assistant in his shop in Cape Town.

“My father also worked for other shop owners before he opened his own general dealer shop in the Strand in Cape Town.” Sooliman said even in his early years, Ismail’s commitment to his community was evident. “He actively supported the community and school feeding schemes, a commitment that remained central throughout his life.”

Sooliman said in 1970, Ismail relocated to Pietermaritzburg where he bought a spice manufacturing business. “Despite the flourishing of his business, apartheid’s Group Areas Act forced the family to relocate to Durban. It was a difficult chapter that revealed his resilience. Soon after, my father seized the opportunity to acquire a struggling spice business in Pietermaritzburg, which he and his family rebuilt from the ground up. “Through family unity, hard work, perseverance and faith, Dadas Spice became the thriving successful business that it is today.

“Even at his frail age, he is still actively involved in the decisionmaking of the business, of which he is still the owner along with his son, Rafiq Ismail; daughter, Tasneem Ismail and grandson; Muhammad Ismail,” she said. Sooliman said over the years, Ismail remained an active Samaritan, getting involved in various projects that uplifted the communities wherein he lived. “He donated generously to the development of educational institutions. From his general dealer business in Cape Town and spice manufacturing plant in Pietermaritzburg, monthly hampers and food parcels are packed to be distributed to poor families.

“He is also an active donor in cash and kind to communities and school feeding schemes. He always took a keen interest in and had a soft spot for his employees ensuring they and their families were well taken care of, especially the young ones who needed to complete their education.” Sooliman said Ismail was also a co-founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, a humanitarian disaster response organisation. She said in 1992, Ismail became involved with the foundation when his son-in-law, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, was instructed to form the organisation by his Sufi teacher in Istanbul, Turkey.

“My father played a pivotal role as a financial guarantor and lending logistical support in addition to his own donations. He also made available his business premises and staff to undertake the administrative load.” Sooliman said Ismail’s involvement in community work was due to him having known what poverty and the accompanying challenges were, as he experienced it first-hand. “As an adult, when he ran his business in Cape Town under the Group Areas Act, he was familiar with the struggle of the people in his community. Even though he had meagre means, he always thought of the less fortunate when he was blessed with a little extra.