Durban - A year after Kessie Nair was charged with crimen injuria for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a video that went viral on social media he is a free man.
His attorney Chris Gounden confirmed that charges were withdrawn against his client in the Verulam Magistrate's Court this week.
"The SPP declined to prosecute," said Gounden.
He said they were pleased with the decision and would not comment any further.
Nair who celebrated his 60th birthday in prison was arrested in September 2018.