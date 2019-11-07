Charges against Ramaphosa k-word accused Kessie Nair withdrawn









Kessie Nair, the man accused of calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a video clip, applied for bail when he appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Nair was arrested last Wednesday and faces charges of crimen injuria and incitement of public violence. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ). Durban - A year after Kessie Nair was charged with crimen injuria for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a video that went viral on social media he is a free man. His attorney Chris Gounden confirmed that charges were withdrawn against his client in the Verulam Magistrate's Court this week. "The SPP declined to prosecute," said Gounden. He said they were pleased with the decision and would not comment any further. Nair who celebrated his 60th birthday in prison was arrested in September 2018.

After two failed bail applications he was finally released on R2500 bail in December.

During his first failed bail application Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela had harsh words for his social media rant that went viral.

In denying his bail request, Gcolotela said Nair had not provided an alternative address as the one he had given was that of his brother who had distanced himself from Nair's remarks.

"This is the kind if the crime that can cause outrage," she said of his K-word riddled Facebook rant.

Gounden took the decision on appeal to the Durban high court saying that it was the first time a person was denied bail in a crimen injuria case and was successful.

Nair was also due to spend time at Fort Napier in Pietermaritzburg for a psychiatric evaluation in April before his trial but did not attend.

Gounden argued that it was not neccessary.

He argued that the State was on a witch hunt to persecute Nair and that “he is being persecuted because he's Indian”.

