Xia Narain (23), from Chatsworth in Durban, has a Bachelor’s degree in General and Industrial Psychology at UKZN Howard Campus and will next pursue her honours degree in clinical psychology.

Durban - Chatsworth born Xia Narain, 23, is ecstatic after being selected as a finalist for the Miss SA 2019. The Miss SA announced their 16 finalists this week.

Narain is one of three selected from KwaZulu Natal.

The other two are Danielle Wallace, 26, from Umhlanga and Lisa Stoffela, 26, from Margate.

Speaking to POST, Narain said she was feeling "excited and super confident".

"There has been tons of support pouring in and one would usually think that pageantry is competitive and there is alot of cattiness. But this is certainly not the case. It has been a wonderful experience thus far."

Narain, a model and qualified psychologist, has said that if she walked off with the crown her three main focus areas would be "women empowerment, uniting our nation and motivating our youth."

As an only child Narain said she never felt lonely because growing up in the community of Chatsworth, there were always people at her home.

One of her dreams if she wins is to meet SA President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I would love to discuss ways in which we can improve the lives of our citizens."

Stephanie Weil, on behalf of the Miss South Africa Organisation said they were thrilled with the calibre of this year’s finalists.

"They are intelligent, beautiful - both inside and out - and possess an admirable desire to make a difference in their communities. They have all ‘dreamed big’ and have done incredibly well to make the final 16 in a year in which we received a record number of entries.”

The Miss SA finals will take place on August 9 at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

More about Narain:

Describe yourself in three words:

Reliable, hard-working, empathetic

What are you currently reading?

Princess Secrets to Share by Jean Sasson

What music are you listening to?

Old school hip hop and RnB

Your favourite TV show?

Fresh Prince of Belair.



Your favourite meal?

Butter chicken with garlic naan.

Who’s your local and international celeb crush?

Will Smith and Chad le Clos.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Adding cheese to almost any dish.

