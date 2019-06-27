Picture: Xia Narain/Facebook

Durban - Chatsworth born Xia Narain, 23, has been selected as a semi-finalist in the Miss SA 2019.



Narain, a model and qualified psychologist, is one of 35 ladies vying for the title.





This week Narain said if she walked away with the crown, her three main focus areas would be " women empowerment, uniting our nation and motivating our youth."





"I desperately want to make people aware of the oppression that woman still currently go through and which is still being practiced in our communities. My mission will be to take away that fear that woman have because of all the physical and emotional abuse that they have been put through.

"I will initiate this by creating places where abused woman can go to discuss their issues, where there is protection for them and healthcare and childcare. I would like to prove to woman that we can do whatever we set our minds to and never let anything, any situation or anyone dim your shine," said Narain.





One of her dreams if she wins is to meet SA President Cyril Ramaphosa.





"I would love to discuss ways in which we can improve the lives of our citizens."





In her free times Narain creates Bollywood dance routines, w riting in her journal and scrap-booking.





Her biggest role model is her mom.





"My mom is the calmest and most patient person that I have ever met in my life. She has taught me how to be open-minded, accepting and caring. She opens her home to everyone that needs help or anyone that needs a shoulder to cry on. Her ability to listen and comfort makes her the best mother, not only to me, but to others as well. Her giving nature influences people to become so fond of her."





As an only child Narain she she was never lonely, because where she grew up in Chatsworth, there was always lots of kids always around at her home.





Her favourite meals are b utter chicken with garlic naan.



The Miss SA finals will take place on August 9 at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.



