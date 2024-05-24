Chatsworth community organisation starts to collect old scrap to deter copper thieves

TO curb petty theft and crime in Chatsworth, Bayview Community Assist (BCA) will soon start collecting scrap metal from the area. Vinod Singh, the Chairman of BCA, said he met with concerned residents and roleplayers this week following several incidents of theft from households, particularly scrap metal. This, he said, prompted the organisation to initiate the collection drive.

“Thieves will soon know not to come into Bayview anymore. We will not have any old scrap metal lying around for them. We will make arrangements with a legal scrap yard and then start collecting scrap metal from households. “The funds from the sale of the scrap metal will go toward a Bayview Fun Day and other events. Once we start this initiative, we will have a schedule and register for accountability," Singh. He said the aim was to stop thieves loitering in their neighbourhoods.

Singh added that copper theft had also become a problem in the community. “Recently, a group of us went on a holiday over a long weekend. While we were away, there were about 20 incidents of copper theft. Some of our members' properties, which are fully-secured, were broken into. “We knew that the people behind it were loitering in our community and knew which yards to target. So we decided to start off collecting scrap metal ourselves as a deterrent to would-be criminals to know that we have taken charge of our communities."