Chatsworth dad dies in accident while en-route to weekend getaway

Soon after Thygarajan Johnathan Gounden left his home in Chatsworth on Friday for a weekend getaway with his wife, he was involved in a car crash at the Havenside off-ramp. He later died at the RK Khan Hospital. Gounden, 47, a father of two, was the owner of Clairwood-based trucking company, Kline Trading CC.

He and his wife, Nicole Brijmun, were on their way to meet friends at Hibberdene. Sivan Subramodey, spokesperson for Amawele Emergency Services, said the couple were trapped in the vehicle. Brijmun injured her ribs and hands, while the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, Subramodey. Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

“Two vehicles collided on the Higginson Highway in Havenside on May 10. The driver later succumbed to his injuries, while the passenger is recovering in hospital,” said Netshiunda. Gounden’s son-in-law, Nicylan Naicker, 26, said the family had celebrated Gounden's birthday a week earlier. “My wife got a call about the accident and we rushed to the scene. My father-in-law’s car was mangled. We did not see the other vehicle because it was not there when we arrived,” said Naicker.

He said Gounden was in the ambulance and in a critical condition. “The steering was broken and the dashboard had crashed into his legs. Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to free him." Naicker said Gounden was involved with the community police forum in Havenside and often donated food parcels to families in Bayview.

“He loved the elderly and always showed them respect. He was a provider and he taught me how to be happy and kind. The family wants justice. We need closure. If he died because someone was reckless, then we need to know." Gounden’s daughters, Yoshoda Naicker and Valencia Gounden, said they were devastated at their dad’s untimely death. “As Father’s Day approaches, we are mourning the loss of our dad instead of planning to celebrate with him,” said Valencia.