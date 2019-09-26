Chatsworth man found with 2100 heroin capsules







Drugs seized in Chatsworth. Picture: SAPS Durban - Various police operations in the Chatsworth, Pietermaritzburg and Osizweni areas has led to the arrest of three suspects caught with drugs ranging from heroin to mandrax. In the first incident, a suspect was nabbed in Havenside Drive, Chatsworth and charged with possession of drugs after police allegedly seized 2100 capsules of heroin in his possession. According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the Provincial Drug and Firearm Task Team assisted by Provincial Trio Task Team had been conducting operations in the area, and had information about a premises operating in drugs. Mbele said while police officers had been approaching the identified premises, they searched a man who was suspected to be connected with the identified premises, and found him in possession of 2100 capsules of heroin. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of drugs at Bayview SAPS.

Mbele said the street value of the drugs seized was estimated at around R63 000.

In a separate incident, a 35 year old man is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court after he was found in possession of about 400 straws of heroin.

Mbele said the SAPS motorbike unit had been patrolling in their policing precinct when they followed up information about drugs.

In the Osizweni policing precinct, near Newcastle, three suspects aged between 21 and 29 were arrested for possession of drugs.

"They were found in possession of mandrax by Osizweni police officers. The arrested suspects are due to appear today in the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court."

