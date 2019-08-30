A Chatsworth man has been jailed for 30 years for car theft. Picture: File



Durban - A Chatsworth man who would pretend he wanted to purchase cars he saw for sale on Gumtree and then steal the cars during the test drive was jailed for 30 years.

Shannon Naidoo pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.





Magistrate Farieda Mohamed jailed him to 15 years on each count.





Count 1 and 3 would run concurrently, making the effective sentence 30 years.





According to court documents Naidoo and another accused, whom police are still searching for, had met with three complainants T Navee, N Mthembu and T Madiziyao in Chatsworth during March and April this year.





All three men had advertised their cars - two blue VW Citi Golf and a iSuzu bakkie- for sale on gumtree and social media.





The complainants had met with Naidoo in the Chatsworth area.





Naidoo and the other suspect would pretend they would want to take the car for a test drive.





Naidoo would drive the car while the other suspect would sit in the back, with the complainant in the front passenger seat.





A few minutes into the ride the suspect seated in the back would pull out his firearm and they would drop of the complainant on the side of the road.





The court heard that the stolen vehicles had not been recovered to date.





Naidoo was arrested on information on April 22 by Warrant Officer Kevin Nair from Bayview SAPS





He was positively identified by all three complainants in a police identity parade.





Naidoo pleaded guilty.





During sentence State Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay said that the courts must send out a unequivocal message that theft of motor vehicle will not be tolerated and severe exemplary punishment will be meted out.





She described theft of motor vehicles and hijacking as an "organised crime" and said according to statistics 16 incidents occur every hour in SA.





