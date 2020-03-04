Chatsworth man nabbed with drugs worth R15m appears in court

Durban - A 52-year-old man who was arrested with R15 million worth of drugs in Chatsworth made his first appearance in court. Shaun Samigan has been charged for possession of drugs and will remain in police custody until he applies for bail in 7 days. Samigan was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by Durban Metro Police. According to Metro police spokesperson, Parbhoo Sewpersadh, police received information about a suspect transporting mandrax and heroin in the vicinity of Sharks Tavern in Road 701, Montford, Chatsworth. Samigan was arrested following a police surveillance and a search and seizure resulted in police finding 700 mandrax tablets in his car.

It is believed that Samigan then led police to a premises in Chatsworth where police found an additional 36 kilograms of heroin powder and 6074 mandrax tablets.

The total street value of the drug were estimated at R15,007,400.

Police confirmed that Samigan's wife was also at the premises during the search.

He was arrested and detained at Chatsworth SAPS.

This year police have conducted a number of raids in Durban.

In January Umhlanga businessman Yaseen Sheik Mohamed was nabbed with a R1 million worth of drugs at an upmarket apartment.

He is currently out on R16 000 bail.

During the search the Hawks seized 15 136 heroin tablets, 2.6 kilograms of heroin powder, 2669 mandrax tablets and empty capsules..

Mohamed,54, was also arrested for an alleged drug bust R1,5 million in Umhlanga in December last year. He is out on R40 000 bail for that matter.

