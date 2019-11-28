Durban - KwaZulu Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man was found dead in his Chatsworth home on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala it is alleged that around 5pm in the Montford area, a body of a 35-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his back and chest.
"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala.
According to Sivan Subramodey from Amawele Emergency Services they had received calls from the public reporting the shooting in Road 715, Montford.
"When our response team arrived on scene within minutes the victim was already deceased. He had been laying on his back in one of the bedrooms and sustained a gunshot wound to the heart."