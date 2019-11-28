Chatsworth man shot dead in Montford









File photo: Pexels Durban - KwaZulu Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man was found dead in his Chatsworth home on Wednesday afternoon. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala it is alleged that around 5pm in the Montford area, a body of a 35-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his back and chest. "The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala. According to Sivan Subramodey from Amawele Emergency Services they had received calls from the public reporting the shooting in Road 715, Montford. "When our response team arrived on scene within minutes the victim was already deceased. He had been laying on his back in one of the bedrooms and sustained a gunshot wound to the heart."

It is believed the victim had been married with two children.

This week a toddler was killed in a shootout in Cato Ridge.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka eight people were travelling in a vehicle along Nagle Dam Main Road just after 9am when three men approached the vehicle and fired shots.

"They fired several shots towards them and there was an exchange of gunfire. Two occupants in the vehicle a two-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were fatally shot by unknown suspects. The suspects fled into nearby bushes. The other injured victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. The motive is yet to be established as the investigations continue," she said.

A critically injured child had to be airlifted to hospital ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said

