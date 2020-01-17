Durban - CHATSWORTH quadruplets who were pictured in the POST after they were born in December 2001, have matriculated.
The 18-year-old siblings - Shivani, Shivam, Karishma and Rohan Sewraj - of Havenside, are now looking forward to pursuing careers in human resources, business management and information technology.
They matriculated from Southlands Secondary School.
Their parents, Nisha, 48, a housewife, and Robin, 52, a sign writer, married in 1992. They were eager to start a family and after nine years, Nisha fell pregnant.
During a routine examination at five months, she was told she was pregnant with quadruplets.
“I was completely taken aback. I remember having mixed emotions. I was feeling overwhelmed because instead of caring for one baby, I had four all at once.”