Chatsworth quads matriculate









Durban - CHATSWORTH quadruplets who were pictured in the POST after they were born in December 2001, have matriculated. The 18-year-old siblings - Shivani, Shivam, Karishma and Rohan Sewraj - of Havenside, are now looking forward to pursuing careers in human resources, business management and information technology. They matriculated from Southlands Secondary School. Their parents, Nisha, 48, a housewife, and Robin, 52, a sign writer, married in 1992. They were eager to start a family and after nine years, Nisha fell pregnant. The Sewraj quadrupletsShivam, left, Karishma, Shivani and Rohan on their first day of school. Picture: Supplied

During a routine examination at five months, she was told she was pregnant with quadruplets. “I was completely taken aback. I remember having mixed emotions. I was feeling overwhelmed because instead of caring for one baby, I had four all at once.”

She said her pregnancy was not an easy one and she had to have a lot of bed rest.

On December 9, 2001, three days after their wedding anniversary, the quads were born via Caesarean section at St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban.

They were two months’ premature and each of them weighed under 1kg.

Shivani is the “eldest”, followed by Shivam, Karishma and Rohan.

Raising four babies, said Nisha, was not easy.

“My husband and family members helped me a lot. We also hired two nannies to assist. When they turned two, I enrolled them into a crèche.”

The quads were first featured in the POST in January 2002.

They all received bachelor’s passes.

Karishma achieved distinctions in Hindi and life orientation. Shivani also got a distinction in life orientation.

She and Shivam will study human resource management at Mancosa and Karishma will study business management at the same institution.

Rohan will pursue a career in information technology at Rosebank College.

The quads attributed their success to the support they received from one another.

“Matric is a stressful time. We were lucky we had each other. We studied together and when we did not understand our work, there was always someone to learn from,” said Karishma.

Shivam added that staying focused was their key to success.

To celebrate their achievement, their parents took them out to dinner.

