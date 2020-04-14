Children traumatised after losing dad in Durban flat fire

Durban - The children of a Durban doctor who died in a flat fire on Durban beachfront on Monday are traumatised at the thought of losing him.

Yusuf Asmal, 44, a doctor at Addington Hospital was found dead in the shower after his beachfront flat caught alight just after 7am.

Another person survived.



Speaking a day after his death, Yusuf Moolla, a family spokesman and former journalist with Independent Media, described Asmal's death as "tragic".





"What he valued the most was time with his three kids. His kids are young and are traumatised at the thought of losing their dad.





"Yusuf was a great father and put his kids first always. He adored them and they loved him equally."





Moolla said the children are surrounded by their closest family in support.





Asmal, who was laid to rest the same day, has been described as a " remarkable person".





"He had a heart of gold and he loved his family, his kids and his friends deeply. He was someone who could always be relied on and someone willing to go out of his way and help.





"Tributes have been pouring in from childhood friends to medical interns that worked under him. He touched the hearts of many. For me, I have lost an elder brother and its devastating."





On his decision to become a doctor, Moolla said Asmal always had a knack of helping others.





"He was also extremely intelligent and believed in making a difference and helping others. As a doctor, and a supervisor to interns, he was professional and passionate."





In his free time he enjoyed playing football and also played table soccer professionally, reaching national levels.





He declined to speak on the incident, saying they were awaiting information from police.





KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: "The demise of a healthcare worker, especially due to unnatural causes, is always a sad occasion. As a Department, we send our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends."



