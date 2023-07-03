Children’s home needs help

The Phoenix Children’s Home in Northcroft currently takes care of eight vulnerable children aged from four months to 16 years. The children have been abused, abandoned, or orphaned.

Aroona Chetty, the director of Phoenix Child Welfare, said there was a need to help more children from the community and they aimed to accommodate 24. “But we cannot do this alone,” said Chetty. She said phase one of the home was established in 2019. Their intention was to provide holistic care and services to those in dire need of care and protection.

“Phoenix Child Welfare saw a need for a community-based children’s home. Our core function is child protection and the removal of vulnerable children from their families, which is a traumatic experience for any child. “Placing a child in a child and youth care centre means we are not only removing them from their homes, but also from their communities and everything that is familiar to them. This trauma can lead to psychological and emotional distress and can cause children to regress. It stunts the physical, psychological and emotional development of children. “That is why it is important for children to remain in familiar surroundings, hence the reason for a children’s home in our community. This lessens the impact of secondary trauma. Our goal is to provide a safe environment for children, while working to preserve and restore their families.”

Chetty said the children’s home was also equipped with a baby safe that allowed mothers to place their babies in a safe and secure environment. This, she said, was where the baby would receive immediate attention as opposed to mothers abandoning their babies where they are exposed to harsh conditions and their chances of survival are minimised. “Currently, we are accommodating eight children from ages four months to 16 years. The second phase has started and we hope to accommodate 24 children on completion. We are an NGO and rely on the fund-raising initiatives and donors to support the functioning of the home. “We are partially funded by the Department of Social Development. However, 90% of the cost involved in the daily running of the home is covered by the Phoenix Child Welfare and its donors.”