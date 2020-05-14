Clare Estate Hindu Crematorium says 20 people allowed at cremations

Durban - The Clare Estate Hindu Crematorium has implemented new rules to combat the spread of Covid-19. Satish Dhupelia, a board member at the crematorium, said they were applying the rules to minimise the risk to those visiting the facility and also to their staff. “There will be no hall hire during the lockdown period and all online bookings are suspended,” said Dhupelia. “Although the national directive for numbers at funerals was 50, the eThekwini Municipality has issued a directive that only 20 people, including family, will be permitted to attend funerals.” He said the municipality could do so because they have final authority over all graveyards and cremation facilities in the eThekwini area.

“This means that only 20 people should arrive at the crematorium for a funeral. Larger numbers are not permitted, even in rotation, as they form an illegal gathering and we have been asked by the Department of Health and eThekwini to enforce this.”

He said only five people would be allowed in a room to conduct the final rites.

“Undertakers and funeral services providers are asked to inform their clients of these measures. A violation of these rules causes increased risk at the facility and could also result in our facility being shut down.”

Dhupelia said upon arrival at the crematorium, undertakers must provide them with a record of the names, addresses and contact numbers of those attending, including their staff.

“Funerals will have a time slot of 30 minutes allocated, which includes final rites before the cremation takes place. In terms of the prohibition of gatherings, family members will not be able to remain on the crematorium property during the cremation and will have to return to collect the ashes. Those visiting the ghat must remain on those premises.”

He said hand sanitisers were provided at the entrance and in toilets and the entire venue would be cleaned and sprayed with sanitiser after each funeral.

For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]

