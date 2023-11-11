ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Draw on your ability to connect with others as you move into the new week. Look for opportunities to network in the work environment. A new project or assignment is coming in for some of you. Balance between work and home is important. Lucky colour: sky blue.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Ask your loved ones in spirit to show you the way. Trust your intuition regarding a new situation. Read over legal documents carefully and get a second opinion if needed. Don’t discount your dreams as everything is working in your favour. Lucky colour: mauve.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Keep shining and create good karma. Clear out the clutter around you and make space for the new. It is a good week for charity, both in receiving and giving. Give gratitude for all that you have. Communication is around you and new friendships, romances, and acquaintances. Lucky colour: beige.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Let go of the past and make peace with a painful friendship. An old friend or lover may contact you. Go with the flow and forgive and let go. Don’t over think a work situation. Stay away from drama. Lucky colour: black.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) All is not as it seems, and a stressful situation may be perceived wrong. You may be called on to mediate a work dispute. Delegate in the workspace if you can. Remember that change begins with you. Lucky colour: red.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) You sew what you reap so be careful of your actions. Make peace over a small dispute before if gets out of hand. Home, career, and finances may feel stuck, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Hang in there for a little longer while spirit creates change for you. Lucky colour: lilac.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Find a mentor or inspirer for yourself to give you direction. You have what it takes and if you feel overlooked trust that spirit has your back. You are being guided in the relationship space. A good week to let go. Lucky colour: orange.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) You have freewill so change is up to you. Make responsible decisions with your money. Start saving for a rainy day. Ask for help if you need it. It is a positive week for financial abundance. Lucky colour: gold.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Let go of toxicity in your life and make space for wholesome relationships. Try not to get involved in a family dispute as this will cause more harm later. Guard your heart against arrogance and watch how you communicate with others. Patience is key. Lucky colour: khaki.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) You are always guided and protected by spirit, but you need to trust. Have faith in your own abilities. It is a good week to start a side hustle but do your homework first. Help is on its way but don’t be too proud to accept. Lucky colour: white.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) You may find yourself stretched this week. Breathe through it as all will be fine and this will pass. Your relationships may feel uneasy, so watch your own energy here. Look for creative ways to get a job done. Lucky colour: midnight blue.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Focus on bringing in positive energy and practice an attitude of gratitude. Get well-deserved rest and make time to have some fun. Connections with family and friends are important as you need the support. Lucky colour: grey.