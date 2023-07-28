Communities caring for the environment

GROWING up in Newlands, Durban, Yantur Singh, developed a passion for soccer that would one day lead him to his second passion, the environment. Singh, 27, would play tournaments at various local communities’ sports fields where he noticed something most of these areas had in common - litter.

“The litter around the grounds always bothered me to the extent that I would even go around picking it up. I would always think about how far spread the problem was, if there were often community events with no one cleaning up after. Back then already I knew I wanted to make a difference,” he said. After matriculating, Singh studied towards a degree in Environmental Science at the University of KZN, where he met like minded individuals, including his friend, Ashin Ellan. The Greenwood Park CPF Youth desk and Greenbuddies Club working together to beautify Colombia Primary School in Greenwood Park. Picture: Instagram The two friends started the Greenbuddies Environmental Club in 2015/16.