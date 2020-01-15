Community activist Yousuf Deedat airlifted to hospital following shooting outside Verulam court









Community activist Yousuf Ahmed Deedat has been airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the head outside Verulam Family Court on Tuesday morning. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - Community activist Yousuf Ahmed Deedat has been airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the head outside Verulam Family Court on Tuesday morning. According to KZN police Colonel Thembeka Mbele the 65-year-old was shot outside court and a case of attempted murder has been opened at Verulam SAPS. "It is alleged a 65-year-old man and his wife were walking toward Verulam Family Court this morning at 08:30 when an unknown suspect opened fire, wounding the male victim on the head. He was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The suspect drove away in an unknown direction." Mbele said the motive for the shooting is unknown and the suspect was still on the run. Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, whose paramedics were first to arrive on scene described Deedat's condition as critical.

"On arrival the victim was found lying face down on the pavement. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his head," said Balram.

"According to witnesses Deedat was walking towards the court when he was approached by another male who drew a firearm and shot him once before fleeing the vicinity on foot.

"A security officer who witnessed the incident pursued the suspect who got into an awaiting white Mazda car on Groom Street and sped off. The victim was stabilized on scene by paramedics," said Balram.

Balram said once stabilised Deedat was airlifted to hospital.

Balram said the activist was due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court for a matter.

