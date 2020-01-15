Durban - Community activist Yousuf Ahmed Deedat has been airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the head outside Verulam Family Court on Tuesday morning.
According to KZN police Colonel Thembeka Mbele the 65-year-old was shot outside court and a case of attempted murder has been opened at Verulam SAPS.
"It is alleged a 65-year-old man and his wife were walking toward Verulam Family Court this morning at 08:30 when an unknown suspect opened fire, wounding the male victim on the head. He was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The suspect drove away in an unknown direction."
Mbele said the motive for the shooting is unknown and the suspect was still on the run.
Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, whose paramedics were first to arrive on scene described Deedat's condition as critical.