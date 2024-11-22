Community leaders call for more lifeguards after drowning tragedy in Merebank pool

COMMUNITY leaders are urging the eThekwini Municipality to deploy more lifeguards to local swimming pools after a 15-year-old boy drowned at Merewent Pool in Merebank on Wednesday afternoon. It is alleged that about 50 children were in the pool.

Community leaders have alleged that the teenager, a member of the Park United Soccer Club, was trampled on in the pool, resulting in injuries to his neck and subsequent drowning. Raven Naidoo, a community leader in Merebank, was at the pool shortly after the incident. “Children will be children. They are boisterous and do silly things. Due to the rough behaviour and horseplay, a child drowned and the lifeguards were too late to save his life.

"Earlier in the day, the lifesavers warned them to not be rough and do backflips. Adults need to accompany the children to monitor them. Parents need to be actively involved in advising children on how to behave when they go to the pool," said Naidoo. He added: “There is a great need for more lifeguards, especially during the school holidays. The municipality will place an additional two lifeguards at the pool from next week or so. The maximum number of people who are allowed into the pool should also be controlled. Crowd control is important. The responsibility is great on the lifesavers but they are human-beings as well." Tracy Williams, another community leader in Merebank, urged the city to deploy more lifeguards to local pools.

“Most children have completed their examinations and are home during the day. On hot days, they will flock to the pool. But we cannot allow 150 children in the pool with only two lifeguards. There needs to be more lifeguards and staff at the pool. Once the pool is full, staff should close the gates." Williams said parents need to teach their children about safety around the pool, and urged them to only send their children to the pool under adult supervision. “A grade 8 child is dead. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of this young child who lost his life. This should be a wake-up call. As a community, we all need to educate and warn our children as to proper behavior when using the public pool. A child lost his life as a result of this. Parents should educate their children about appropriate behaviour when using the public pool. Younger children must be accompanied by adults when going to the pool,” she added.