Concern for elderly living alone during lockdown

Durban - A NUMBER of senior citizens have been left to fend for themselves during the lockdown. A former Durban resident who moved to Cape Town in February is concerned about his parents, who live in Reservoir Hills. “They are physically fit and under normal circumstances they can fend for themselves. However, with the stress of the lockdown I am concerned about their health. They are both on chronic medication for diabetes,” said the 26-year-old who works at a media company. He said his older brother worked for a bank in London. “When the lockdown was announced, my parents, who are both 66, were unable to go out and buy all their groceries. Then my dad’s tooth become infected and he was in pain.

“They could not find a dentist, so I began calling around and I managed to locate one. Apart from my parents’ neighbours, there is no one to help them. Most of our family lives in Gauteng.”

He said he called his parents every day to check they were okay.

“I have to remind them not to leave their home unless they really need something and if they go out, I have to tell them to sanitise and wear masks and gloves.”

He said he left home to get a better job to help care for his parents.

“But now I am miles away and helpless. The frightening thing is that there is no certainty that the lockdown is only for 21 days," said the man.

