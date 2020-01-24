Cop killed, another critically injured in Durban shooting incidents









Durban - Two policemen have come under attack in separate incidents in Durban in the last 24 hours. Earlier today a police constable was shot while pursuing suspected robbers in the Musgrave, Berea area. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the serious shooting incident took place off Winterton Walk. Jamieson described the policeman as being in a critical condition and was treated on scene by advanced life support support paramedics before being taken to hospital. According to Leon Fourie from Life Response paramedics the policeman had been pursuing suspects when he was shot in the leg.

A policeman is in a critical condition after he was shot in the Musgrave area this morning. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics

In a separate incident a police captain based at the Public Order Police Unit in Mariannhill was shot dead outside his home in Obbereuter Road in Pinetown on Thursday evening.

The policeman was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the motive was unknown and they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In December Phoenix policeman Warrant Officer T Pillay shot dead a suspected robber before being shot.

Pillay and the suspected robber died at the scene.

The Daily News reported that Pillay had been leaving a relative's home in Phoenix when he came under attack.

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh said Pillay was a seasoned officer and diligent in his duties.

He said it was a great loss to the community of Phoenix and to his family.

“He had an excellent character. He worked in the crime prevention and drug unit. He will be sorely missed,” Singh said.

