Durban - Two policemen have come under attack in separate incidents in Durban in the last 24 hours.
Earlier today a police constable was shot while pursuing suspected robbers in the Musgrave, Berea area.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the serious shooting incident took place off Winterton Walk.
Jamieson described the policeman as being in a critical condition and was treated on scene by advanced life support support paramedics before being taken to hospital.
According to Leon Fourie from Life Response paramedics the policeman had been pursuing suspects when he was shot in the leg.