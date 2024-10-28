Copesville residents in billing battle with Msunduzi Municipality

ALREADY cash-strapped residents living in former council homes in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg, claim the municipality’s “broken” utility billing system was adding to their financial woes. Residents who were given the title deeds to the homes in 2019 by the Msunduzi Municipality are now being slapped with exorbitant bills ranging from R4 000 to R20 000 for unpaid rates and utilities.

Vasi Pillay, 61, said she lived with her 14-year-old grandson and supported their household with her old-age pension of around R2 000 a month. Pillay said they are barely getting by with the basics and she was now slapped with a bill of R26 000 by the municipality. “They say that I am in arrears for my rates. I am confused and nobody is explaining to us what is going on. I see to everything at home with my grant – from food to my grandson’s transport. It is incredibly difficult. We live on staples such as baked beans and tinned fish. But most days we live from hand to mouth. Some days we even go without electricity because I cannot afford to buy the prepaid token. We are on the indigent system for water but there are months that we exceed the free water.

“Getting this bill is a real punch in the gut for me. I honestly have no clue what to do with it. I will go to the council offices and try and make an arrangement to pay this money,” said Pillay. Danny Baharath said he was fortunate that his employer gave him a loan to settle his arrears rates’ bill. Baharath supports his household, which includes his two unemployed children. He said he first noticed the irregularity in the bill two months ago.

“The first time the bill was about R4 000 and I took a loan from my employer to pay it off. But then I got a second bill for another R4 000. When I approached the municipality I was told that the billing was incorrect and the guy scratched off the amount and wrote down another figure. “Last month, I had to take out a loan and this month I was told the bill is incorrect. So honestly, I don’t know what the deal is. I think they need to look at the people doing the billing or this situation will continue. The finance department at Msunduzi needs restructuring because every time there is an issue, we are told it’s the wrong bill. I am always taking off work to go and sort this out. This billing situation is becoming ridiculous now,” Baharath said. Nomathemba Phungula, a DA councillor in Msunduzi, said they called on the municipal officials to explain their plan to address the billing crisis.

“We ask the KZN MEC for Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, for his urgent intervention over the billing dispute between Copesville residents and the municipality. “Residents in this community have received hefty bills reflecting years of unpaid rates despite the commitment by Human Settlements to pay for their rates until they have received their title deeds. “They received their title deeds in 2019, a move that we welcomed. However, the amount owed to the municipality for rates did not reflect on their bills, for years.

“It has now been added by the municipality, but many families are struggling to pay. They have reported that they are receiving bills with amounts of above R20 000 and are expected to bring forward amounts between R4 000 and R4 800 as a deposit. “Many of these residents are unemployed, some are pensioners and registered as indigents. We had initially communicated with Msunduzi accounts manager, Marlon Hoskins, and he had agreed to handle each case individually, but most residents came back with bad reviews. “Most were sent to someone who told them to pay exactly what was given to them initially, which most residents cannot afford,” Phungula said.

Ndabe Sibiya, spokesperson for the KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlements, said the head of department, Mduduzi Zungu, was asked to work with the municipality to get to the bottom of the issue. “This dates back to 2019 so we have to go about our own investigation to get to the bottom of it. “It’s about three MECs back if I am not mistaken, so we cannot comment as to exactly what’s going on at this very moment but we are looking into it,” Sibiya said.

Ntobeko Ngcobo, Msunduzi Municipality Spokesperson, said: “WEe have made arrangements to assist residents who have been back charged for rates, and we are actively working with them to resolve their concerns. All residents are required to pay their current account balances. “This includes the rates on their properties, which, like all property owners, is a responsibility they must fulfil. “To assist with this process, residents are advised to visit counter 18 on the ground floor of the AS Chetty Building, where their cases will be handled personally. This ensures that any queries, concerns, or requests for payment arrangements are addressed directly and efficiently.