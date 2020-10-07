Cornubia man denied bail for alleged rape of minor

Durban: A 34-year-old Cornubia man who was arrested and charged for the rape and kidnap of a minor female has been denied bail. The man appeared in the Verulam Magsitrate’s Court on Wednesday morning. His attorney Chris Gounden told IOL that his client had been denied bail and that the matter had been adjourned to November 4 for further investigation. The accused, who cannot be named until he pleads, will be held at Westville Prison. The accused, who had been on the run, was arrested on September 29.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that he was arrested in the Dundee area.

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit South Africa, was instrumental in the apprehending of the suspect.

“The suspect evaded arrest for 27 days and was eventually tracked by Rusa officers to a farm on the R621 near Hattingspruit in Dundee.

“Officers travelled 362km and kept observation on a premises for several hours. The suspect was spotted inside a tavern/tuckshop serving customers through a hatch.

“Officers converged on the building and restrained him through the hatch and arrested him without incident.”

Balram said the suspect, who has four children, had been living with his elderly uncle in Dundee.

He was taken to Hattingspruit SAPS and charged accordingly.

The victim is allegedly known to the accused. | POST