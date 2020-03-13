Coronavirus: Durban primary school closed as a precaution after staff member returns from overseas trip

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A primary school in Phoenix closed on Friday morning after a staff member recently returned from an overseas holiday. As a precautionary measure Hopeville Primary School in Rainham decided to close its doors until further notice. In a circular sent out to parents Neville Kandhai chairperson of the school governing body said: "A staff member had returned from an overseas trip, as a precautionary measure the SGB of Hopeville Primary, has taken a decision that all pupils should remain at home until further notice."

Kandhai assured parents that no child would be disadvantaged academically. "No tests will be written, neither will any delivery of lessons take place in the period that your child is at home. You will be informed of a date on which your child must return to school via EduSms."

A concerned parent, who did not want to be named, said another parent notified him about the staff member.

"I went to school this morning to fetch my daughter. At the time no one could provide clarity on what was going on. I believe the principal is having a meeting with officials from the Department of Education and the SGB."

He said parents are very concerned.

"The school was in chaos this morning. Our children are in the middle of tests and assessments. This is a major concern for us. We need the school and the department of education to give us proper feedback."

Two other Durban schools have taken precautions while they await the results for pupils who may have contracted the coronavirus.

POST