Coronavirus: Hare Krishna Temple closes its doors indefinitely

In a statement this week, national leadership at ISKON in South Africa said this was in response to the rapidly developing COVID-19 crisis in South Africa and for everyone's safety.

"With heavy hearts we announce that from Sunday, March 22, at 9:15pm the Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple (Hare Krishna Temple) will be closed to the public and broader community of devotees." Durban - The Hare Krishna temple in Chatsworth has closed it doors indefinitely amid the outbreak of Covid -19.





The statement further went on to say that the closure period was indefinite.





Both the Govinda’s Restaurant and Radhanath’s Gifts situated at the temple were also closed.





On Sunday, groups of a maximum of 25 visitors were allowed into the temple for a period of 15 minutes at a time.



