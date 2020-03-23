Coronavirus: Hare Krishna Temple closes its doors indefinitely
Durban - The Hare Krishna temple in Chatsworth has closed it doors indefinitely amid the outbreak of Covid -19.
In a statement this week, national leadership at ISKON in South Africa said this was in response to the rapidly developing COVID-19 crisis in South Africa and for everyone's safety.
"With heavy hearts we announce that from Sunday, March 22, at 9:15pm the Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple (Hare Krishna Temple) will be closed to the public and broader community of devotees."
The statement further went on to say that the closure period was indefinite.
Both the Govinda’s Restaurant and Radhanath’s Gifts situated at the temple were also closed.
On Sunday, groups of a maximum of 25 visitors were allowed into the temple for a period of 15 minutes at a time.
Management said they will be live streaming services and encouraged all devotees to stay connected with Sri Sri Radha Radhanath’s mercy by connecting to the various daily live streaming programs.
All broadcasts will be either on MayapurTV (Durban South Africa) or on Facebook (DurbanKrishna).
Devotees were encouraged to stay safe by following proper hygiene and social distancing practices.
"We have planned a series of online discourses that will help the need and nourishment for spiritual strength and connection during this time."
Devotees can connect on Facebook and Instagram @Durbankrishna.
In addition devotees can can subscribe to 081 759 0191 for daily broadcasts.
Send a <subscribe & yourname> to the number. If the recipient does not save the number they will not receive the broadcast.
