Coronavirus in SA: Durban couple cancels wedding, says 'I do' in their back garden

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - LOVE conquers all. This was the case for a Pinetown couple who chose to tie the knot on Saturday despite not having the wedding they had initially planned for. Sasha Ramesar, 29, of Ladysmith, who works in procurement, and Leneshri Pillay, 32, of Phoenix, a quality controller for safety equipment, met at work in Durban five years ago. Ramesar proposed in 2018 at the uMhlanga pier and they planned to marry on Human Rights Day at The Winchester Function Venue in Reservoir Hills with 130 guests. But they ended up saying “I do” in the back garden of their home in Pinetown with 10 close family members and friends.

The couple had a photoshoot at a park thereafter. Picture: Supplied





They could not go ahead with the wedding due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

The management had to adhere to the presidential mandate of only 100 people allowed at a public gathering.

“Everything was booked, the DJ, photographer, the cake, decor, food and the venue. Last Monday, the manager called and said we could not go ahead with the wedding as they had to comply with the President’s instructions,” said Ramesar.

He said the manager requested they marry at a later stage.

“But we chose to wed on Human Rights Day. It is a public holiday, which means we would not have to be at work to celebrate our wedding anniversaries in the future.”

Ramesar said his wife had become emotional when she realised she would not get her dream wedding.

“It was a day we had been looking forward to spending with our extended family. It was an intimate garden ceremony with my parents, my wife’s parents and a few others.

“My uncle officiated the wedding, as we were unable to secure a minister in light of Covid-19.

“It was not what we planned but it was perfect for us. The people who mattered the most were there.”

Their reception was at his in-law’s home in Phoenix.

“We had dinner there and cut the wedding cake.”

Pillay said: “It was a little disappointing but overall, I married the man I love, so I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

They planned to honeymoon in the Drakensberg but in light of Covid-19, returned to their home.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday.

This reaffirmed to the couple that they made the right decision to go ahead with the wedding.

The couple will host a formal reception after the Covid-19 outbreak is contained.

POST