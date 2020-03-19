Coronavirus: Isipingo temple cancels its annual Easter Prayer Festival

Durban - Management at the Isipingo Marieamman Temple have decided to cancel the annual Easter Prayer Festival. The decision was made following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s press briefing on Sunday. During the briefing Ramaphosa said gatherings of more than 100 people was prohibited. The annual prayer, which would have been celebrated between the 3rd and 13th of April, would have been the 150th anniversary celebration for the establishment of the temple. In a statement, the temple committee said the temple will however remain open for devotees who wanted to offer their prayers.

“The temple would be open from 7 am until 6 pm. However due to the pandemic, there would be no stalls or entertainment which is the usual format at the festival.”

In addition, the management committee of the temple will take necessary precautions and measures to control hygiene.

“However, the onus will be upon each devotee who attends to pray at the temple, to carry his/her own sanitiser, wear latex gloves and any other protective equipment/clothing deemed necessary in order to exercise precaution.”

Alternatively, the committee says those with a weakened immune system, who want to partake in the prayer are welcome to do so either before or after the festival.

Earlier in the week, management at Brake Village Sri Siva Soobramaniar Alayam in Tongaat announced it not be going ahead with the April Kavady.

Last week organisers of Durban's 32nd annual Festival of Chariots said the popular event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The festival which attracts thousands of Hare Krishna devotees was expected to take place between 10-13 April at the Bay of Plenty in North Beach.

