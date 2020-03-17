Coronavirus: Jesus Dome to live stream services, Catholic Church lifts obligation to attend mass





DCC spokesperson Ron Steele said the pastor and musicians would conduct the Sunday service as per normal.





"The musicians will play music and the pastor will preach, h owever there won't be any congregants, the service will be live streamed so that the congregation can watch at home."





Steele said they were praying for the situation to improve and trusting God for everything to work out.





The rebuilding of the multi-million Jesus Dome which burnt down in 2016, is almost complete.





It is believed that the illuminated cross at the top of the building had short-circuited because of several power outages that day, and the sparks had fallen into the auditorium which caused the blaze that destroyed the church.





Steele said they were anticipating opening the doors to their new building in May this year, but that can't be predicted at the moment.





Earlier on Tuesday, Archbishop of Durban, Wilfred Cardinal Napier said all mass at Catholic churches would be lifted until further notice in light of the rapidly changing situation regarding the spread of the coronavirus pandemic





The instruction was issued to all priests in the archdiocese of Durban.





"Therefore no one should feel guilty for failing to attend Sunday mass as a result of the restrictions."





Napier encouraged people to celebrate weddings and funerals provided attendance is limited to immediate family and does not exceed 100 people.





He said instructions on the Easter celebrations would be given closer to the time.





On Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa prohibited gathering of more than 100 people at any given time given the coronavirus pandemic. More than 60 people in the country have tested positive for Covid-19.