Coronavirus : KZN Health MEC reduces visiting hours at state hospitals, bans international visitors

Durban - The KZN Health MEC said following the outbreak of Covid-19, visiting hours at State hospitals in the province have been amended with immediate effect.

Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said w ith the immune system of some in-hospital patients already compromised due to their ailments, the Department has a responsibility to maintain Infection Prevention and Control standards.

Adding this was in line to minimize their exposure to people who could be carrying the virus unknowingly.





As of today, March 23, visiting hours at all Department of Health hospitals will be limited to 1 hour.





She said this will either depend on a time determined by hospital management or alternatively from 1 pm until 2 pm.





"Visitors will be limited to two visitors per patient and no international visitors will be allowed access to facilities."





Simelane-Zulu urged m embers of the public to co-operate in light of the global coronavirus pandemic and national state of disaster announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa a week ago.





Earlier this month, private hospitals amended its visiting hours policy.





The Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital in Durban restricted their visiting hours to twice a day. Each patient is allowed one visitor.





The hospital also recommended that children and the elderly do not visit the hospital for their own protection.





While adjusting their times, the Netcare Hospital group said in a statement: "We acknowledge that maintaining contact whilst in hospital is important and beneficial to both our patients and their loved ones but implementing restrictions in this regard will be for the greater good," said Netcare group executive Richard Friedland.





As of today there have been 402 people have tested positive for covid-19 in the country.





