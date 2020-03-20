Coronavirus: Malls in Chatsworth, Phoenix step up hygiene control

Durban - MAJOR shopping malls say their primary focus is to ensure that their patrons remain safe following the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). Kereshnee Acharee, marketing manager at the Phoenix Plaza, said the centre would be increasingly attentive to any situations that might pose a viable public threat. “We are at the epicentre of the Phoenix community and a one-stop-shop for thousands of shoppers who come to fulfil their daily and monthly needs. “Therefore we have identified the key areas most vulnerable to the spreading of the virus and will undertake routine cleaning schedules to prevent the transmission of Covid-19,” she said. Acharee said the centre would also provide information on good hygiene in common areas and ablution facilities.

Desmond Heunis, general manager at Liberty Midlands Mall, said the wellbeing, safety and security of their shoppers, tenants and employees remained a top priority.

“In partnership with our tenants and service providers, we continue to consider all possible measures that can be implemented within the mall to mitigate the impact and spread of the virus.

“These measures include increased cleaning protocols and additional focused communication around hygiene and preventative measures which have been displayed throughout the mall to better inform the general public,” he said.

Heunis added that it was still too early to determine the effect that the virus would have on trading activities.

“But we continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic on the mall.”

Naseera Mahomed, marketing manager at Chatsworth Centre, said trading would continue for now.

“We are the heart of the community and in times like these we feel that it is important to trade not only for the community requiring necessities, but also for our stores.

“We have increased routine cleaning of frequently-used surfaces, objects and areas to help prevent the transmission of Covid-19 and will provide information on good hygiene practices at entrances to the mall, in selected tenants’ premises and ablution facilities.”

Mahomed said the centre’s management encouraged patrons to take precautionary measures for their health.

“We’re encouraging shoppers to make use of trolley wipes when shopping.”

She added that management had taken the decision to postpone certain events until they were sure that the outbreak had been contained.

“We’d planned an exciting Mad Hatter-themed kids activity area for the upcoming school holidays.

“However, we have decided to postpone this to ensure that there is no unnecessary risk to the little ones and their parents.

“We will, however, investigate alternatives to keep the little ones occupied over the holidays in the comfort of their homes.”

Mahomed said further communication and information would be available on the centre’s Facebook page.

The Pavilion and Gateway could not be reached for comment.

POST