Coronavirus: The Royal Show may still go ahead in July

Durban - Organisers of the Royal Show have announced a new date for the show, adding that it was dependent on how the coronavirus situation plays out in the coming months. In a statement, CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society Terry Strachan, said the society was cautiously optimistic that conditions would be favourable to host the event which is now scheduled from July 24 until August 2. Two days ago Strachan said they had made the decision to cancel the 169th show which is held in Pietermaritzburg. "Due to increased public concern; to protect the health of stakeholders and visitors, and in response to the President’s directive that any organised mass gathering over 100 persons is prohibited, the 2020 Royal Show is to be cancelled," said Strachan. He added that the decision to cancel the 169th show was "not taken lightly."

It was the first time in 74 years that the show would not have gone ahead.

On the new dates, Strachan said most major role players had confirmed their availability.

"It is envisaged that the occasion will be a cut and paste replication of that planned for May.

He added: "By way of the economic multiplier effect the Royal Show generates in excess of R250 Million for the benefit of the Pietermaritzburg region."

The Royal Show attracted more than 150 000 visitors annually.

The annual comrades marathon between Durban and Pietermaritzburg has not yet been cancelled.





In a statement this week CMA chairperson, Cheryl Winn said with three month before the race, the CMA board decided that it was premature to postpone this year’s race.





A decision will be made by April 17.

